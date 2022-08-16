Nice weather the next few days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Any shower activity that grazed us last night is long gone to the southeast now. Like yesterday morning, a few patches of fog may be around early before dissipating. Plan on mostly sunny sky with highs around 80 this afternoon. This style of weather will continue through Thursday. By Friday, a system approaches from the northwest which may bring the area some scattered storms. This weekend, the system stalls over us keeping us fairly cloudy with some occasional showers. The good news there is that it does keep the temperatures down and we’ll be hard pressed to get much warmer than the upper 70s this weekend. Have a good day!

