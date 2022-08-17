2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance

The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.

The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year.

However, other days this week have topped last year’s attendance by several thousand people per day, like Sunday, when nearly 111,000 people went out to the fair.

The first day of the fair saw an addition 5,000 people compared to opening day in 2021.

Every year for the past two decades, the state fair sees a little more than one million guests.

