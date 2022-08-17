Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf city officials proposed a new ice rink and water park on Middle Road, which could also see the sale of the Life Fitness Center.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell, and City Administrator, Decker Pleoehn, presented the city’s plans for “The Landing.” According to the presentation, the city and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have been working on the multimillion-dollar proposal as a part of a partnership between the two groups.

The proposal includes three different plans that could reimagine Bettendorf’s Middle Park.

First is a permanent ice rink that would have the ability to be converted into a turf field in the off-season. It would be owned and operated by the city with an estimated price tag of $3 million.

The next component is a water park operated by the YMCA and owned by the city, which costs about $18.7 million.

Finally, the Y would buy the Life Fitness Center at the market rate.

No decision was made Tuesday night, however, according to Kidwell, if approved the gym would be operated by the YMCA starting in January of 2023.

“It’s important to note it will not be your traditional YMCA that you walk into today with the exercise equipment and the weights,” Kidwell said. “This is going to be a youth-focused amenity.”

Bettendorf would be on the hook for the price of the ice rink. The price of the water park would be split three ways between the city, the Y and private donations.

According to Ploehn, the donations are already secured and the city would use American Rescue Act Plan funds to put in its part.

“Taking advantage of this partnership with the Y and taking advantage of private dollars that would come in because of this partnership gives us a very unique opportunity to do something for our community that we would not be able to do otherwise,” Ploehn said.

The city plans to host two informational open houses on the plans on Aug. 24 and Aug. 29 at the Waterfront Convention Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

After the open houses, officials will present feedback to the city council in early September. A vote on the plans could then happen in late September. If approved the construction for “The Landing” would start in the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.