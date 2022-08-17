National poll to decide which state patrol has the best looking patrol vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national poll will decide which state patrol has the best-looking patrol vehicle, and the best of the best will be featured on a calendar.

The American Association of State Troopers puts together the poll, featuring images of patrol vehicles from all 50 states.

In a Facebook post, Iowa State Patrol put the call out for Iowans to cast their vote to get the Iowa State Patrol cruiser on the calendar.

California currently leads Kentucky by a slim margin (as of August 17) for the number one spot.

Voting ends on Aug. 25. The Iowa State Patrol said you can vote once from every device you own.

Cast your vote here.

