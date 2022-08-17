One more day of sunshine before rain returns

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had a gorgeous summer afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be quiet, with a clear sky and lows cooling into the mid-50s. Opening your windows and letting in fresh air might be an excellent plan for tonight.

Thursday will be our last pleasant day for the week, with temperatures in the mid-80s and a mostly sunny sky. A low-pressure system will move in from the north bringing in chances for much-needed showers and storms Friday and parts of the weekend.

