One more day of sunshine before rain returns

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had a gorgeous summer afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be quiet, with a clear sky and lows cooling into the mid-50s. Opening your windows and letting in fresh air might be an excellent plan for tonight.

Thursday will be our last pleasant day for the week, with temperatures in the mid-80s and a mostly sunny sky. A low-pressure system will move in from the north bringing in chances for much-needed showers and storms Friday and parts of the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.