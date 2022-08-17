Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow

George Dennison
George Dennison(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, at 1:13 am, the Ottumwa Police Department responded to the 300 block of Evergreen on a report that a female was shot with a crossbow.

Investigators say the victim was shot with the crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the residence. She reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

At approximately 10:00 am, Ottumwa Police arrested 68-year-old George Edward Dennison near the wooded area around Evergreen and Mable.

He was charged with Attempt to Commit Murder and Dometic Abuse Assault.

