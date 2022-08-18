17 year old airlifted after being pinned under tractor in Winneshiek County

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A 17 year old was airlifted after being pinned underneath a tractor Wednesday afternoon in Winneshiek County.

According to Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. reporting an accident on Clay Hill Road northeast of Decorah involving a tractor pulling a wagon.

The tractor and wagon went into the west ditch and rolled down a steep embankment pinning the 17-year-old driver in the wreckage.

The driver was removed from the tractor and airlifted from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Clay Hill Road is closed from Spruce Ridge Road to Sand Rock Road until the roadway is repaired and the damaged equipment can be removed.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Decorah Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance and First Responders, Gundersen Air, the Winneshiek County Engineer’s Office and Bill’s Towing.

