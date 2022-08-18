5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman, who was found in a ditch, died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.

A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday, but couldn’t get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the man reported what he found, and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.

The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe’s Great Danes caused her death.

Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs were euthanized.

