Man arrested for May homicide in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A man is in custody after a homicide three months ago in northeast Iowa.

The Lansing/New Albin Police Department arrested Andrew Karvel, 67, on Wednesday in connection to the death of Daniel Lundy, 83.

Lundy was found unresponsive and not breathing on May 9, and a death investigation was launched.

Karvel is being held in the Allamakee County Jail without bond. He is charged with first degree murder.

The homicide remains under investigation.

