More Active Weather Moves In

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a week of quiet and comfortable conditions more active weather moves into the state. An area of low pressure moves in and meanders its way through the Midwest. Look for showers and storms developing overnight tonight with rounds of precipitation continuing into Sunday. Isolated storms could be strong to severe Friday afternoon and evening. Overall rainfall totals could be 0.5 to 1″ throughout eastern Iowa. Starting next week tranquil air mass moves in to take us to the start of school. Have a great night!

