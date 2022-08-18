Russia will reward women with over 10 children

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or nearly $17,000, to women who have given birth to at least 10 children, assuming all of them are still alive.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Russia is bringing back its “Mother Heroine” award in an attempt to fight the country’s demographic crisis.

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or nearly $17,000, to women who have given birth to at least 10 children, assuming all of them are still alive.

The “Mother Heroine” was first used by then-president Joseph Stalin after World War II, which is when the Soviet population dropped by 42 million people.

The latest information from Rosstat, the country’s statistics service, says Russia has lost about 86,000 residents per month from January through May.

Russia has also lost an unconfirmed amount of people from the Ukraine war.

In addition to the “Mother Heroine” designation, the Kremlin is also focused on promoting what it calls traditional values.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Dennison
Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
A national poll will decide which state patrol has the best-looking patrol vehicle, and the...
National poll to decide which state patrol has the best looking patrol vehicle
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
One more day of sunshine before rain returns
One more day of sunshine before rain returns

Latest News

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is unveiled, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich....
Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric
Cargo vessels are anchored offshore near oil platforms, before heading into the Los...
Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Netflix debuts trailer for new Addams Family series 'Wednesday'
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds