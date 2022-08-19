The Beach outdoor water park to close for the season Aug. 28

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Beach Ottumwa outdoor water park will close for the season at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.

During its last week, the water park will be closed from Aug. 23 through Aug. 27, only being open on Aug. 22 and Aug. 28.

The park is expected to hold its annual Dog Paddle event in the wave pool from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 28. All dogs must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older, and the dogs must be current on all vaccinations and on a leash at all times.

Admission to the event costs one bag of pet food per dog. The food will be donated to the Heartland Humane Society.

