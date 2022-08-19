McDonald’s testing chicken Big Mac in the US

This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame...
This sandwich comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is looking to spread its wings – with chickens.

The fast-food giant is testing a chicken version of its legendary Big Mac.

This sandwich, which has been available in the United Kingdom for part of this year, comes with special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a sesame seed bun – just like the Big Macs that have been sold since 1968.

But instead of beef, these sandwiches feature a pair of tempura chicken patties.

These chicken Big Macs will be served in Miami-area restaurants soon.

Company officials said if sales and reviews are good, they could eventually be sold nationwide.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
For the first time since 1975, Southeast Little League in Davenport will play in the Little...
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series
Police do not cross
Man arrested for May homicide in Allamakee County
George Dennison
Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Latest News

Texas family of 5 expecting '1 more child' surprised with quadruplets
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say
Olga Rudneva walks along the edge of a crater Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from a rocket strike...
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Many times, lunchboxes sit around for hours at school before kids eat. A USDA food safety...
Tips on how pack school lunches to protect from food-borne illnesses