Storms possible early, again later today

Plan on a few showers and storms to move east this morning. Re-development is possible later this afternoon and some of those storms may turn severe.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for a few showers and storms to affect portions of eastern Iowa very early this morning. We expect a break in the activity from mid-morning through about mid-afternoon. Re-development is likely later this afternoon and given highs into the 80s, there may be some strong or severe storms during this time as well. Hail and wind are the primary threats at this point and we’ll keep an eye on things going forward. Tomorrow, scattered showers continue to look likely, which will keep temperatures down to the mid-70s. Aside from some patchy drizzle Sunday morning, much of the day will be pretty dry. Next week looks great for back-to-school weather!

