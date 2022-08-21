Fog possible Sunday morning with sunshine in the afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy to a mostly clear sky with lows cooling into the 60s. Patchy fog is possible Sunday morning, so you might need a few extra minutes to get to church. However, the fog is expected to clear by late morning.

Clouds will gradually clear throughout the morning as well and we’ll see some sunshine in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

The upcoming week’s forecast looks dry with high temperatures in the 80s.

