Fog possible Sunday morning with sunshine in the afternoon

Fog possible Sunday morning with sunshine in the afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy to a mostly clear sky with lows cooling into the 60s. Patchy fog is possible Sunday morning, so you might need a few extra minutes to get to church. However, the fog is expected to clear by late morning.

Clouds will gradually clear throughout the morning as well and we’ll see some sunshine in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

The upcoming week’s forecast looks dry with high temperatures in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed
The Beach outdoor water park to close for the season Aug. 28
For the first time since 1975, Southeast Little League in Davenport will play in the Little...
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, Gary Busey attends a screening of "This Must Be the...
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Showery Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rain Chances Into The Weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast