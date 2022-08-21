Quiet stretch ahead

Look for some areas of fog this morning. That clears quickly with skies becoming partly cloudy today.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for some areas of fog this morning. That clears quickly with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny today. Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Into the week, look to a quiet and pleasant stretch. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s take us through Monday and Tuesday as many kids head back to school. Look for a slight warm up by the middle and end of the week with temperatures a few degrees warmer along with rain and thunderstorm chances returning for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012, file photo, Gary Busey attends a screening of "This Must Be the...
Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed
Hair salon chair
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex

Latest News

Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.
First Alert Forecast
Fog possible Sunday morning with sunshine in the afternoon
Fog possible Sunday morning with sunshine in the afternoon
First Alert Forecast
Showery Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast