Quiet stretch ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for some areas of fog this morning. That clears quickly with skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny today. Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Into the week, look to a quiet and pleasant stretch. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s take us through Monday and Tuesday as many kids head back to school. Look for a slight warm up by the middle and end of the week with temperatures a few degrees warmer along with rain and thunderstorm chances returning for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.