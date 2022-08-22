Starting the workweek with sunshine and clouds

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We enjoyed a beautiful afternoon across Eastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Fog is also forecasted to develop overnight, especially in low-lying areas. You might need a few extra minutes on your Monday morning commute. The fog should clear by mid-morning leaving behind a mostly sunny sky, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 80s.

Dry conditions will likely continue through midweek, but showers and storms are possible later in the week.

