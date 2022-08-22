Staying dry with sunshine and clouds

Staying dry with sunshine and clouds
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We enjoyed a warm and sunny afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky.

However, patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning, so you might need a few extra minutes on the trip to work and for the first day of school. Once the fog clears, we’ll enjoy a partly cloudy sky with temperatures rising into the low 80s.

Dry conditions will continue through the workweek, with temperatures staying in the 80s.

