Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A home’s roof was crushed in Louisiana this weekend when a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it.

Firefighters who were called to respond to the home Saturday around 9 a.m. saw the crane had crashed into the home.

“It appears to be something that went awry when it came to the weight after they cut a section of the tree off and it caused what you see to happen,” Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guastella told KSLA. “In doing so, the boom of the truck went through the house and so it damaged the house significantly.”

Guastella said everyone inside the house was able to get out on the opposite side and weren’t hurt.

The driver of the crane was also uninjured.

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba

Latest News

Those killed were identified as Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois; Jayden Musili,...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
Credit card debt
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
Vehicles in Dallas are stuck on flooded roadways on Monday morning.
Heavy rain drenches Dallas, flooding roadways
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot