Historic renovations planned for Iowa State Fair livestock barns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair may be over, but the fairgrounds itself will be staying busy, with historic renovations now planned for the fair’s livestock barns, KCCI reports.

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced the renovations Tuesday. It’s been more than 100 years since the last updates.

Renovations include $25 million for updating the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns.

The barns will be updated with new roofs, floors, lighting, restrooms, and offices.

The project is scheduled to take several years to complete.

Some of the construction is already underway.

