Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday.(Iowa DNR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.

DNR conservation officers say the dog had a Disney Princess collar and was wrapped in a shower curtain and left with toys inside the kennel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR at 563-349-9418.

