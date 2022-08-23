Staying in the 80s

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - I hope you enjoyed the warm and partly cloudy Tuesday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri.

Tonight’s forecast will be dry, with lows cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible across our area late overnight, and into Wednesday morning, so you might need a few extra minutes on your morning commute once again. The fog will clear by the mid-morning ushering in a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll stay dry all the way through Saturday, with showers and storms returning Sunday and into Monday.

The Fall Outlook is out, and the forecast for the next several months looks warm and dry, with above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation in the forecast from September through November.

