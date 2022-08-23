A+ weather today as many kids begin school

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring A+ weather to begin the school year.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - While there aren’t many, watch for a few pockets of fog still this morning and keep in mind kids will be walking to the bus and school! High pressure keeps things quiet in the coming days with similar, seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Skies quickly become partly cloudy today. Temperatures are similar to yesterday, rising to around 80 this afternoon.  Our next shot at rain comes tomorrow night into Thursday. This looks to be light and scattered. A better chance comes at the end of next weekend. Otherwise, look for lots of sunshine, mixed with clouds at times.

First Alert Forecast