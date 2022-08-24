4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles and one adult have been shot near a high school on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police say the victims between the ages of 15 and 18 were wounded on Wednesday afternoon outside an ice cream shop near Carl Schurz High School.

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in good condition.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement saying a shooting occurred just before a high school’s dismissal bell, but would not confirm the school name.

The school went on a lockdown while police responded.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom
Police in Winston-Salem respond to the scene of a woman on fire. James Parker faces a murder...
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

FILE - Ingrid Vaca, left, a native of Bolivia, helps to energize activists to rally in support...
Biden seeks to bolster legal protection for DACA recipients
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria
FILE - Police stand guard after holding off rioters who tried to break through a police barrier...
FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol
FILE - A spokesman for the Court of Appeals says oral arguments will likely be held sometime...
NY’s highest court to hear Weinstein conviction appeal