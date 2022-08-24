Another nice August day ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice afternoon ahead here in southeast Iowa with highs well into the 80s. The region still desperately needs some rainfall. Unfortunately, the chances are only slight at this point tonight. With highs mainly into the 80s the entire week, our next best chance of anything meaningful will probably wait until later this weekend into early next week. Nothing strong or severe is expected with any storms into next week. Have a great day!

