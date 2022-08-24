Another nice August day ahead

Plan on another seasonable August afternoon across southeast Iowa!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice afternoon ahead here in southeast Iowa with highs well into the 80s. The region still desperately needs some rainfall. Unfortunately, the chances are only slight at this point tonight. With highs mainly into the 80s the entire week, our next best chance of anything meaningful will probably wait until later this weekend into early next week. Nothing strong or severe is expected with any storms into next week. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car crash in Davenport
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned...
Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport
A home in New Jersey caught fire, and a fast-thinking, off-duty volunteer firefighter rushed to...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues sleeping neighbor from house fire
Hair salon chair
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Latest News

Staying in the 80s
Staying in the 80s
Skies quickly become partly cloudy today.
A+ weather today as many kids begin school
Skies quickly become partly cloudy today.
First Alert Forecast
Staying dry with sunshine and clouds
Staying dry with sunshine and clouds