Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith will be able to designate up to 10 staff members, none of whom are teachers, to carry a concealed weapon in school buildings.

Those people will be required to go through training, and the school will likely own the guns.

The superintendent said the new policy serves as a deterrent for people wanting to harm others.

He added other safety features include more mental health support, a resource officer, security cameras, and locked doors.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned...
Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport
Police in Winston-Salem respond to the scene of a woman on fire. James Parker faces a murder...
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say
A home in New Jersey caught fire, and a fast-thinking, off-duty volunteer firefighter rushed to...
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues sleeping neighbor from house fire

Latest News

Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Sen. Grassley, challenger Franken to debate in October
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
A Botetourt County School Bus stop sign on Monday afternoon.
Pass a school bus with its stop sign out in Iowa and it’ll cost you