A little rain possible tonight, if we’re lucky

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The forecast over the next several days offers a lot more of the same that we have seen lately, though with intermittent chances for at least a little rainfall.

That starts tonight as scattered showers or even a thunderstorm are possible. Not all are guaranteed to receive rainfall from this round, but the chance exists late tonight into the early daylight hours of Thursday.

A few dry days follow with highs in the mid to upper 80s, though thunderstorm chances return by late in the weekend into early next week. Again, not a guarantee, but any rain would be beneficial.

Temperatures show little variation throughout the week, with neither heat nor cold set to make an intrusion into the region.

