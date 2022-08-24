Pass a school bus with its stop sign out in Iowa and it’ll cost you

The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) - With school now in full swing for students across Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don’t stop for school buses.

Drivers who pass the outstretched stop sign of a bus could face a fine of as much as $675.

If this happens twice within five years, it could cost nearly $2,000. Drivers could also face jail time and license suspension penalties.

These penalties are part of Kadyn’s law.

Seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson died when a pickup truck hit her as she tried to board a bus in 2011.

The Iowa State Patrol said drivers will be caught if they’re careless around a school bus.

“They have cameras on those buses that are outside the bus. They are able to detect license plate, make, model and who is driving. They’re going to fill out a form, they’re going to submit it to their bus transportation director and ultimately law enforcement is going to get notified.”

Iowa law requires drivers to stop for a school bus when approaching from behind.

Drivers can only pass from the front on a four-lane highway.

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
First Alert Forecast
