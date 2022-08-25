Anamosa Fire Dept. to end can collection services over health and safety concerns

The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a...
The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a recent near injury due to the discovery of a hypodermic needle among the donations.(Anamosa Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a recent near injury due to the discovery of a hypodermic needle among the donations.

In a Facebook post, the department said the financial loss from shutting down the collection services will be upwards of $30,000 annually, but the department has no other choice because it can’t put a price on the health and safety of its fire family.

“In recent years, donations including bodily fluids (oral and fecal), drug manufacturing remnants, drug paraphernalia and trash have increased significantly,” the department wrote in the post. “We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our many donors over the years that have helped us purchase lifesaving equipment that was otherwise not in our budget.”

Cans can still be donated at any Can Shed location, with a request that funds be placed in the Anamosa Fire Department’s account.

Monetary donations can be mailed to the department directly at 701 E 3rd Street, Anamosa, Iowa 52205.

