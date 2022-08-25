‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Davenport in 2023.

Bluey and her gang are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”

On Jan. 14 and 15, the show will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport. Tickets are not for sale, details will be posted on the tour’s website.

On Dec. 10 and 11 the show will be in Chicago at the Chicago theatre, tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Bluey will also be in Des Moines at the Civic Center on Dec. 27 and 28. Tickets for the shows can be purchased on the Civic Centers’ website.

