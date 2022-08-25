‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport

Bluey's Big Play will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport on Jan. 14-15, 2023.
Bluey's Big Play will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport on Jan. 14-15, 2023.(Broadway In Tucson)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Davenport in 2023.

Bluey and her gang are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”

On Jan. 14 and 15, the show will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport. Tickets are not for sale, details will be posted on the tour’s website.

On Dec. 10 and 11 the show will be in Chicago at the Chicago theatre, tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Bluey will also be in Des Moines at the Civic Center on Dec. 27 and 28. Tickets for the shows can be purchased on the Civic Centers’ website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges
Police in Winston-Salem respond to the scene of a woman on fire. James Parker faces a murder...
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

Latest News

The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a...
Anamosa Fire Dept. to end can collection services over health and safety concerns
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Sen. Grassley, challenger Franken to debate in October