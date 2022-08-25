Local public health agencies provide survey to determine monkeypox vaccine eligibility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several local public health departments are encouraging those interested in a vaccine against the monkeypox virus to take an online survey to determine their eligibility.

Officials with Black Hawk, Johnson, Linn, and Scott County’s public health departments said that people who believe they are at high risk for contracting the virus that results in monkeypox should complete the survey online. The survey asks general questions about risk factors such as sexual orientation, gender identity, recent sexual history, and potential close contact with a positive case.

The survey will confidentially share contact information with one of the four listed health departments if the respondent releases it for a possible vaccination appointment.

Symptoms of monkeypox, which typically take seven to 14 days to develop after exposure, can include flu-like illness with fever, fatigue, enlarged lymph nodes, and eventually a rash. The rash can manifest as sores that look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, or other parts of the body like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

The virus spreads through direct contact with skin where a rash or sores exist and from bodily fluids. While not strictly a sexually transmitted infection, intimate or sexual contact has been a common infection path in this outbreak, including activities like kissing, cuddling, or sexual intercourse. Exposure to clothing or bedding that has been in contact with a person’s bodily fluid or sores can also lead to an infection. Exposure to secretions from prolonged face-to-face contact can potentially be another avenue for infection.

Those who have symptoms or potential contact with a person with monkeypox are encouraged to contact their doctor, according to officials.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, there have been 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

