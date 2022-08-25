Quiet weather continues

Plan on another nice late August day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another dry and quiet day across southeast Iowa. Highs will remain in the 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. You’ll start noticing more humidity building by Saturday, though it continues to look mostly dry on Saturday itself. Sunday and Monday continue to look like days where we at least have a few chances of much-needed rainfall. After that, however, broad high pressure moves in from the north, likely leading to another dry stretch for a while. Have a great day!

