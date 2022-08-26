Dry start to weekend, wet finish possible

Dry conditions continue through tonight and most of Saturday, before some chances for showers and storms arrive.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Somewhat warmer temperatures will be found this weekend, followed by a more significant cool down next week with storm chances inbetween.

Dry conditions stick with us for tonight into most of Saturday, with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s. Expect a chance for storms to develop by later Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with another chance or two through Monday until a front finally clears the area. The latest information is pointing to areas to our northwest receiving the heaviest rain with this system, but any rainfall would be beneficial.

Temperatures by the middle of next week get closer to or just below normal for the start of September with dry conditions.

