A great day ahead, increasing storm chances by Sunday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a gorgeous Friday! As we have seen the past few mornings, patchy fog is once again possible and really is quite common for late August anyhow. Watch for this through 8-9am in spots. Otherwise, plan on a nice mix of sun and clouds along with highs into the 80s once again. It continues to look like the best chance of rain occurs late Saturday night into Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, high humidity along with storms possibly moving over the same areas may lead to some totals over a half inch in spots. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.