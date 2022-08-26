A great day ahead, increasing storm chances by Sunday morning

Plan on a wonderful Friday! Storm chances begin to increase this weekend.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a gorgeous Friday! As we have seen the past few mornings, patchy fog is once again possible and really is quite common for late August anyhow. Watch for this through 8-9am in spots. Otherwise, plan on a nice mix of sun and clouds along with highs into the 80s once again. It continues to look like the best chance of rain occurs late Saturday night into Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, high humidity along with storms possibly moving over the same areas may lead to some totals over a half inch in spots. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Mostly clear overnight.
Quiet end to the workweek
Mostly clear overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Quiet weather continues
A few storms are possible tonight.
A little rain possible tonight, if we’re lucky