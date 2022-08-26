Quiet end to the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a couple of days of dry weather to wrap up the work week and kick off the weekend, before another much-needed rain chance arrives.

Before that, highs will be in the mid 80s both Friday and Saturday, after mornings that start in the mid to upper 60s.

A slight increase in humidity will be noted into the latter part of the weekend, which sets up the storm chances. They are possible from late Saturday night through Monday, and rainfall amounts could be decent. Hopefully, half an inch or more will be seen by many after multiple chances for rain.

The middle of next week looks drier right now, and cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.