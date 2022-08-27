Diana’s car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS...
Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, on display at the Silverstone Race Circuit near Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, before it goes under the hammer on Saturday at Silverstone Classics, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022.(Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Eascort RS Turob before the sale closed. The U.K. buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988. She was photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington. She preferred to drive her own car, with a member of her security team in the passenger seat.

The RS Turbo Series 1 was typically manufactured in white, but she got it in black to be more discreet. Ford also added features for her security, such as a second rear-view mirror for the protection officer.

The car has just under 25,000 miles on it.

Last year, another Ford Escort that Diana used sold at auction for 52,000 pounds ($61,100).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan Hoffman is the winner of TCC's 'Get 10 Give 10'
Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Nataijah Fields (left) and Darius Hall (right) were arrested after allegedly breaking into a...
‘Moorish Nation’ couple arrested after breaking into NASCAR driver’s mansion, sheriff says
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation