Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash(KWQC)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant.

Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was the only occupant of the Ford Fusion, officials said. Davenport Fire, Police, and EMS assisted on scene as well as Blue Grass Police.

This is a developing story, TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan Hoffman is the winner of TCC's 'Get 10 Give 10'
Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say

Latest News

Showers and storms are in this weekend's forecast
Showers and storms are in this weekend's forecast
Tayvon Davis in Woodbury County Court.
Sioux City man sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast