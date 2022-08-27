Showers and storms are in this weekend’s forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds across Eastern Iowa this morning, with temperatures in the mid-60s. We could see isolated showers and storms this afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

As a warm front moves through Iowa, better chances for showers and storms are possible overnight. Saturday night lows will cool into the low 70s. Showers and storms are expected to continue Sunday morning, with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. The workweek looks dry.

