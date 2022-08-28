Rain chance ahead, but best chance misses

Showers and storms are possible to wrap up the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We have a shot at some showers and storms to end the weekend, but we may fall between two areas that have a better chance at heavier totals.

A storm system to our northwest has caused some shower and storm activity to develop in the midwest this evening, and it will continue to do so over the next several hours. The focus for additional development will initially be to our northwest, generally, though eventually more storms will be found in our area by Sunday morning. Lows tonight drop toward the low 70s.

Expect shower and storm chances to remain in the morning on Sunday, then an extended break appears possible. The cold front will approach us on Sunday night into early Monday, potentially leading to additional scattered storm development. After it passes, expect dew points to begin to drop.

The remainder of our 7-day forecast remains just above normal for temperatures with no additional chances for rain.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jan Hoffman is the winner of TCC's 'Get 10 Give 10'
Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses

Latest News

Showers and storms are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms are in this weekend's forecast
Showers and storms are in this weekend’s forecast
Quiet with lows in the 60s.
Dry start to weekend, wet finish possible
Quiet with lows in the 60s.
First Alert Forecast