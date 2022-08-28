Rain chance ahead, but best chance misses

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We have a shot at some showers and storms to end the weekend, but we may fall between two areas that have a better chance at heavier totals.

A storm system to our northwest has caused some shower and storm activity to develop in the midwest this evening, and it will continue to do so over the next several hours. The focus for additional development will initially be to our northwest, generally, though eventually more storms will be found in our area by Sunday morning. Lows tonight drop toward the low 70s.

Expect shower and storm chances to remain in the morning on Sunday, then an extended break appears possible. The cold front will approach us on Sunday night into early Monday, potentially leading to additional scattered storm development. After it passes, expect dew points to begin to drop.

The remainder of our 7-day forecast remains just above normal for temperatures with no additional chances for rain.

