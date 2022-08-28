Showers and storms possible Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered showers are possible this morning with temperatures 70s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Rain will continue to move through the area this morning and gradually travel east, lingering through 1 p.m. However, the clouds and showers should clear out in the afternoon leaving behind sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. It should be a lovely evening to spend some time outside.

Very late tonight and early Monday morning, another round of showers and storms is possible with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. You might need an umbrella or a raincoat as you head off to work and school.

The rest of the week looks dry with sun, clouds, and temperatures in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.