Another warm day, a few storms possible later this afternoon

It'll be another warm one across the area with a chance for a few storms later this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting off your Monday dry and quiet, though the humidity is very high as dew points push 70 degrees. A cold front is working east early this morning and given the current timing, expect it to be in the area later this afternoon. Given such high humidity and a seasonably strong front, scattered storms should begin firing up by then. These storms have a low chance of turning severe in the local area with most of the severe threat concentrated over Illinois this afternoon. Either way, we’ll keep an eye on things. Once this front blows through, it’s dry for the week! Plan on lows to fall to the 50s tonight with highs tomorrow into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 80s the rest of the week with dry conditions likely.

