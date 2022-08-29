First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa

The disease can be spread by contact with infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or from...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced on Monday the first confirmed case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) within the state of Iowa.

The disease, which was first detected in the United States in March 2020, is a highly contagious viral disease that is fatal to lagomorph species (rabbits, hares, and pikas). It does not affect humans or other animals.

The disease can be spread by contact with infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or from materials that infected rabbits have come into contact with.

Rabbit owners should consult their veterinarian about possible steps to protect their animals. Often, the only clinical signs of the disease are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding.

Owners or veterinarians with suspected cases or concerns should contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship immediately.

