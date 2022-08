OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa city officials say the phone lines at the Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center are currently down due to a lightning strike from Monday morning’s storms.

The city said customers can call Zach Simonson, Community Development Director at City Hall, at 641-683-0694 in the meantime.

