Staying dry this week

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a stormy Monday for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, calm conditions will move in for the remainder of the week. The cold front that caused today’s storms is moving east, and a high-pressure system is settling over the Midwest. Lingering storms are possible through the first half of the night. However, quieter conditions with a partly cloudy sky are expected after midnight. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday morning, we’ll wake up to sunshine, which will stick around for the entire day with highs in the low to mid-80s. Dry conditions will likely continue through next weekend with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

