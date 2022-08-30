Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAIR, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old Minnesota man died in a crash that happened in Guthrie County, Iowa when law enforcement said he was attempting to elude deputies early Tuesday morning.

In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said Benjamin Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, was heading eastbound on White Pole Road on a motorcycle while being chased by law enforcement.

A Guthrie County deputy in a pickup truck was stopped on Juniper Avenue, waiting to assist with the pursuit.

Officials said Wilber veered south from White Pole Road and struck the rear driver’s side of the deputy’s pickup.

Wilber was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle due to the impact, and he came to rest in the ditch.

Officials did not say what led up to the chase.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Flickr Commons
Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center phone lines down due to lightning strike
The disease can be spread by contact with infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or from...
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Michael Coon was found guilty of sexual abuse and child endangerment in February
Iowa man gets over 25 years in prison for child sexual abuse conviction

Latest News

An absentee ballot request form for the state of Iowa.
Iowans can now request absentee ballots for November general election
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a...
Tuesday marks one year since Biden declared end of war in Afghanistan
The pedestrian bridge on University Boulevard is now open and ready for the Cyclone season...
New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge open and ready for Cyclone season opener
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast