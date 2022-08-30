New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge open and ready for Cyclone season opener

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University’s new pedestrian bridge is ready for the Cyclone’s football season opener this weekend.

The bridge over University Boulevard connects Jack Trice Stadium to new RV parking lots for game days.

The university said the newly opened bridge will make pre- and post-game traffic a lot safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

The new walking bridge will get its first serious test Saturday when the Cyclones go head-to-head against Southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Flickr Commons
Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center phone lines down due to lightning strike
The disease can be spread by contact with infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or from...
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Michael Coon was found guilty of sexual abuse and child endangerment in February
Iowa man gets over 25 years in prison for child sexual abuse conviction