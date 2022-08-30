Staying dry and warm

Staying dry and warm
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Today was warm and dry across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, and the next several days look very similar. Tonight will be quiet, with a clear sky and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Wednesday, we’ll wake up to sunshine which will stick around for the entire day with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and low 90s. Warm and dry conditions will continue for the next several days with a mix of sun, clouds, and highs in the 80s and 90s.

