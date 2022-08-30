Warm, dry finish to August

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on dry and pleasant weather as highs rebound back to the mid-80s. You’ll notice the northwest winds today, probably gusting to 20mph or so at times. No precipitation is expected for the rest of the week and starting tomorrow we’ll be back well around 90 once again. This weekend, a weak front is in the vicinity on Saturday, though with limited moisture, the chances of it doing anything meaningful is very low at this time.

