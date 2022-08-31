A hot & dry Thursday

A hot & dry Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Hot and dry conditions are in the forecast for the next several days. Tonight will be comfortable with a mostly clear sky and temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s. Lots of sunshine is in Thursday’s forecast with winds from the south and very high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. You’ll need the AC!

Ottumwa’s highs will stay in the 90s through Saturday, then drop into the mid to upper 80s Sunday and next week. There is a slight chance for showers and storms next Tuesday. Otherwise, the forecast is dry.

