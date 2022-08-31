Sunny and warmer today

Plan on a sunny and warmer day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today looks like another nice one across southeastern Iowa, this time without the gusty northwest wind. It’ll be a warmer day for everyone as highs push well into the 80s to lower 90s. Due to low relative humidity this afternoon, heat index isn’t an issue. Plan on highs well into the 80s and lower 90s through Friday afternoon with the potential for a few mid-90s in spots, especially Friday. A cold front is still on track to move through Friday night into Saturday, but aside from an isolated shower or storm, it appears like it’ll have very little impact for many of us. Next week, plan on dry and warm conditions once again.

